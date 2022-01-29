Brokerages Set Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Target Price at $28.67

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on OUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE OUT opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

