Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $39.14

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,771. Ovintiv has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

