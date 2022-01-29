Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) PT at C$43.91

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$32.30 and a 1 year high of C$43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.76. The firm has a market cap of C$21.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.76.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5899998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -675.60%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

