Brokerages Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target at $277.31

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $10.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.43. 758,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.34 and its 200 day moving average is $210.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

