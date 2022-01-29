Brokerages Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Price Target at $86.00

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after buying an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after buying an additional 182,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

