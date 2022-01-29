Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) PT at $44.75

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

