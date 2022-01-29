Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marathon Petroleum Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,209 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

