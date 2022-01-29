Brokers Issue Forecasts for Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.90 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

