Brokers Set Expectations for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.29 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

