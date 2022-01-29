Brokers Set Expectations for WesBanco, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for WesBanco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.73 on Friday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

