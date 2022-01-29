Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,863 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $54,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

