Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.71.

BC stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.21.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 24.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Brunswick by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Brunswick by 134.0% during the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

