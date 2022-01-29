BSCView Price Reaches $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $125,688.79 and approximately $1,154.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.92 or 0.06736086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,927.20 or 0.99683519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052052 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

