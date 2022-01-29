BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 992.6% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. 107,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,950. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands Inc is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.