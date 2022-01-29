BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 992.6% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. 107,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,950. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter.

BT Brands Inc is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

