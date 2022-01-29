BTIG Research Cuts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $60.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NYSE:PAR opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $939.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

