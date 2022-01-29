Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.31) to GBX 1,980 ($26.71) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,195 ($29.61).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,857 ($25.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,806.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,892.28. The company has a market cap of £7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,683.50 ($22.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($30.59).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 11.60 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

