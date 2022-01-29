Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.
NYSE BY traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $26.35. 158,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,314. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $993.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 192.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 67,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
Further Reading: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.