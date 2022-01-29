Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

NYSE BY traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $26.35. 158,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,314. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $993.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 192.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 67,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

