Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Given New GBX 235 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 235 ($3.17) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. cut their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.31) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 215 ($2.90).

CNE stock opened at GBX 203 ($2.74) on Friday. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.44 ($2.88). The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -8.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($246,602.67).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

