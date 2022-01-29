Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Calian Group (TSE:CGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$85.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

TSE CGY opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.43. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$51.99 and a 52 week high of C$67.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of C$643.30 million and a P/E ratio of 54.18.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

