California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,592,000 after buying an additional 924,263 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,749,000 after buying an additional 362,933 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,487,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,345,000 after buying an additional 251,034 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 49.1% in the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 549,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,440,000 after purchasing an additional 181,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

LOPE stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.47.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

