California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Avient worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Avient in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Avient by 5.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Avient’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

