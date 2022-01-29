California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Community Bank System worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.64. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.24 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

