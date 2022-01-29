California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Sensient Technologies worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,405,000 after purchasing an additional 826,153 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 114.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

