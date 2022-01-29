California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,687 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,941 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Foot Locker worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 158.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Foot Locker by 416.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 484,166 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 390,385 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 13.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FL. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

