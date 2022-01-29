Calix (NYSE:CALX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CALX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. Calix has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $6,194,015. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

