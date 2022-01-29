Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $174-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.21 million.

Shares of CALX opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15. Calix has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALX. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.89.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $6,194,015 over the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 553.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

