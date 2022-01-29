Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $142.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $119.83 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 75.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 548,195 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $5,619,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $312,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

