Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has C$180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$168.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a C$149.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$154.68.

Shares of CNR opened at C$153.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$149.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

