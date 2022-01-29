Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,519,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249,472 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $164,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,327,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,505,000 after buying an additional 9,866,031 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

