Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on CU. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CU stock traded up C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 617,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.39. The firm has a market cap of C$9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.67.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$790.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 186.48%.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total value of C$66,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at C$3,661,206.22.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

