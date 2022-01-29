Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.89

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.89 and traded as high as C$38.33. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$38.18, with a volume of 168,390 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

