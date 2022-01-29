Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 242,732 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 332.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 492.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

