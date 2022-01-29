Capitolis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

