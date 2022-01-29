Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $15.60 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,893 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,327 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 206,196 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $358,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,352,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

