Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 318,947 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,947 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $21,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 33.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,122,000 after buying an additional 146,927 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

NYSE STWD opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.