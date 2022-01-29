Capitolis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Raymond James by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 126.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 84.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 463,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,838,000 after buying an additional 115,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $104.09 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.