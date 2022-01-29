Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 12,246 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.