Caption Management LLC Decreases Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Caption Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,402 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

VNET stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.21. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

21Vianet Group Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

