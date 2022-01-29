Caption Management LLC Makes New $4.09 Million Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Coty by 185.7% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,046 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $27,086,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $27,086,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 16.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after buying an additional 2,150,834 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.