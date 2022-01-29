Caption Management LLC Purchases New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,765 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 577.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

