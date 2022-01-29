Caption Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

