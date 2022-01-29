Caption Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000. Caption Management LLC owned 0.09% of ACI Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.