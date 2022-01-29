Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

CJ stock opened at C$5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.03. The stock has a market cap of C$788.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.99 and a 1-year high of C$5.51.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.7384805 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

