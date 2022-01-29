Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,843. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 102,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,762.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

