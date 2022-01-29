CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $1.82 on Thursday. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarLotz by 60.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CarLotz by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 68,842 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CarLotz by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CarLotz by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

