Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Carpenter Technology has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carpenter Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

CRS opened at $28.78 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

