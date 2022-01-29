Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CATY traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,891. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,724 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.