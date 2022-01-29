Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.