CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:CCFN)

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CCFNB Bancorp stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. CCFNB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full service banking through the First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

