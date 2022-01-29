CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.71

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.71 and traded as low as $52.25. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 884 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full service banking through the First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

